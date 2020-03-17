POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office is investigating a potential murder-suicide involving an adult man and two children discovered at a home in Polson on Monday.
The following is a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
Lake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence outside of Polson at around 1430 hours on March 16 for the report of suspicious activity. Upon their investigation, the bodies of one adult male, and two young children were discovered in the single-family home. The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. The initial investigation indicates it is a murder-suicide. Further details will be provided later to allow time for next of kin notification. The bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.