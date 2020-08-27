Lake Co. Sheriff honors resident with Citizen Lifesaver Award

LAKE Co, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff awarded a citizen Thursday for saving a driver's life on US Highway 93 on Aug. 16.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell honored Chad Killorn, of Lake County, for his "assertive actions and leadership" in saving the driver's life at mile marker 41 in Allentown near the Ninepipe Reservoir, according to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bell honored Killorn with a Citizen Lifesaver Award and a challenge coin and handed him a $100 gift card donated by Ninepipes Lodge.