POLSON - A car crash on Highway 35 near Polson left one woman dead and one man injured on Saturday evening.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was heading southbound on Highway 35 and cut across the center line for unknown reasons when it started to overcome a right curve.
MHP says the 28-year-old man who was driving tried to correct the steering wheel, but yawed onto the left side of the road hitting an embankment and a stop sign. According to MHP, the vehicle cut across Fulkerson Lane hitting mailboxes and came over on its top, impacting natural debris.
The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival and the 28-year-old man was life flighted with injuries, according to MHP. The LAke County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Ruby D. Saluskin, of Polson.
MHP says neither were wearing seatbelts.
MHP says drugs are not considered a factor, but alcohol and speed are.