POLSON, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for two people after a witness reported two people were fighting and that they heard gunfire.

Around 9:30 pm Tuesday, a report was made of a domestic disturbance occurring in a tribal wilderness area near Polson on the East shore of Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell, says a witness reported a man and a woman were in a dispute, and that gunfire was heard.

Responding deputies were not able to find the individuals, and Two Bear Air was dispatched but was unsuccessful.

The couple’s child was found in a car near the reported disturbance.

Ground search efforts are currently being conducted by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake County search and rescue.

The individuals are identified as 20-year-old Tyler Uhrich and 22-year-old, Rozlyn Bluemel, both are from Polson.

If you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.