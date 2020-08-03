RONAN, Mont. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to locate a man from Ronan who is reportedly missing.
According to a release from LCSO, they received a report Saturday, Aug. 1 that Allen Ray did not come back after picking berries.
LCSO says they have received calls from multiple people reporting they saw Ray; however, LCSO says they were unable to make in-person contact with him to verify his safety.
Anyone who sees Ray is asked to call OEM dispatch at 406-883-7301.