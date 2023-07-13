Lake County begins cracking down on juvenile curfew hours

POLSON, Mont. - Lake County law enforcement and Youth Court will begin cracking down on curfew violations to juveniles.
A release from Lake County Youth Court Services 12th Judicial Court said the crackdown on juvenile curfew violations is due to the recent spike in criminal activity involving juveniles in Lake County.
Curfew hours for juveniles within Lake County are:
- Sunday-Thursday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Friday-Saturday: 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
All city parks in Polson close at 10 p.m., and all city parks in Ronan close at 11 p.m.
Juveniles must be with their parent or guardian during curfew hours.
Law enforcement will give citations to juveniles found in violation for curfew.
Law enforcement will inform parents and parents will be required to to pick up their child from law enforcement and may cause further action.
Anyone convicted of violating the curfew ordinance will face fines up to $75 or a sentence of 10 hours of community service, or both.
