Lake County, Mont. - A controversial rezoning proposal along Flathead Lake is now one step closer to being approved.
In a heated meeting Tuesday afternoon, Lake County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a "resolution of intent" to later approve the zoning amendment that some critics are calling an "amusement park" on the west shore of the lake.
Tuesday's vote was not a final decision, the commissioners now have 30 days to decide whether or not they will approve the rezoning that would allow for commercial use on the upper west shore. But after listening to over two and a half hours of public comment the commissioners are also concerned that folks don't understand what they're voting for.
Neighbors voiced anger and concern both in person and over zoom questioning why the county would even consider allowing an amusement park on Flathead Lake. But commissioners say that is not what is on the table. Those concerns sprouted from a rumor that was spread online through a change.org petition, now criticized by the commissioners.
"Whoever wrote that petition would have failed my 8th grade classes because it is full of misinformation and bias," Lake County Commissioner Gale Decker said.
Commissioners say there are no plans for an amusement park and they are not considering any type of development at this time. Right now, they're only considering a rezoning amendment that would allow for commercial use in the area.
"People took off on this with some bad advise and are protesting something that isn't meant to be protested yet and we have to go through the process and that is what we have to do," Commissioner Dave Stipe said.
The commissioners ended the meeting with a vote just before 5 p.m. County Chair Bill Barron was the only one to vote against the measure, saying he is concerned commercial use would increase the traffic on an already dangerous and busy stretch of highway 93.
