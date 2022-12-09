POLSON, Mont. - Lake County Commissioners have started a withdrawal to Public Law 280, saying the county and its taxpayers are on the verge of being overwhelmed.
Lake County Commissioners Bill Barron, Steve Stanley and Gale Decker initiated the withdrawal from Public Law 280, an agreement with the State of Montana to conduct law enforcement and provide other services on the Flathead Reservation.
The withdrawal is on the agenda for the Lake County Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:00 am, during witch, the Commission will initiate and continue the process to withdraw its agreement with the State of Montana.
“Lake County is at a breaking point. As we prepare the 2023/2024 fiscal year budget, we believe our taxpayers are doing all they can to support our communities and the many visitors who pass through the County,” Commissioners said in a statement.
Law enforcement, road infrastructure, access to healthcare, waste management and other services are provided by the county, but commissioners say the County and its taxpayers are facing a financial crisis resulting from the need to adequately fund Public Law 280 law enforcement services.
“Earlier this year, the Lake County Commissioners made it clear that they hoped to avoid litigation or pull out of the Public Law 280 agreement and attempted to work with the Governor's office for a positive long-term solution before the end of 2022. Yet, despite significant efforts and well-informed suggestions of the Lake County Commissioners regarding how the State of Montana could act, the State of Montana has remained silent and has refused to address the Commissioners' concerns.”
If the Lake County Commission votes to withdraw from Public Law 280, a six-month process will be triggered, during which, the State will need to determine how long it will go about taking over its responsibility to provide law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation, according to the Commission.
