THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5 foot 3, 120 pounds, red hair, and green eyes. Suzanne was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of December 3rd. She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Montana license plate of 4-55859C. Suzanne does have mental health issues and is not on her medications. There is concern for her wellbeing and safety. If you have any information on Suzannes location please contact the Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or call 9 1 1.