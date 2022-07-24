POLSON, Mont. - Search and rescue was called out to a vessel on the Flathead Lake that was overloaded and taking on water Saturday.

Lake County Search and Rescue was called out at 5:22 pm to the vessel that was reported to be between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay.

The vessel had four children and six adults on board, with only a few life jackets to go around.

A Good Samaritan kept the vessel in sight and related critical information to 9-1-1.

Search and rescue arrived on the scene just as the boat made it to the dock in Yellow Bay.

Everyone on board was confirmed to be safe, and Lake County Search and Rescue says it appeared the vessel was severely overloaded with people, which caused it to ride low in the water.