LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - Lake County Search and Rescue responded to six calls for assistance on the lake Thursday.
The first call came in at 2:20 pm and Search and Rescue 1 was called out to assist a pontoon boat with 10 children and two adults failing to fight current and waves. All individuals are safe.
Call two involved a pontoon boat that was dead in the water in Indian Bay. Lake County Search and Rescue says the boat was safe and secured by an anchor. The boat’s occupants are safe.
A third call was for a sailboat a mile off the East shore of Skidoo Bay. The occupants were safe and anchored down. All occupants are safe.
The fourth call was regarding a sunken/capsized sailboat in Goose Bay in the Rollins area. ME1 searched for two hours for victims including 2Bear.
The boat number was run and the owner was found on the shore safe.
Call five was two kayakers who were stranded in between the main land and wild horse island. They were picked up and brought back to shore safely.
Call six was not by dispatch but found on the way back to base by Search and Rescue 1. A pontoon boat had a dead engine with several people on board. It was towed back to Polson docks.