The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents south of Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

This includes the following roads:

  • Alexander Lane
  • Early Dawn Road
  • Spring Lane Road
  • Walking Horse Lane
  • Windward Heights Road
  • Wildhorse View
  • Buffalo Bridge Road
  • Saddle Drive
  • Island Butte Lane
  • Bridle Path
  • Ten Deuce Way
  • Cliffview Drive
  • Ricketts Road

The Niarada is burning near by, 12 miles west of Elmo.

