The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents south of Highway 93 from Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.
This includes the following roads:
- Alexander Lane
- Early Dawn Road
- Spring Lane Road
- Walking Horse Lane
- Windward Heights Road
- Wildhorse View
- Buffalo Bridge Road
- Saddle Drive
- Island Butte Lane
- Bridle Path
- Ten Deuce Way
- Cliffview Drive
- Ricketts Road
The Niarada is burning near by, 12 miles west of Elmo.
