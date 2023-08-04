Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead and Lake counties in effect until 9 AM 8/5/2023 elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This alert will be updated again at 8/5/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 11 AM, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls are Unhealthy When air quality is Unhealthy...State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us