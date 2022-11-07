The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Kalispell Police is reporting a large police presence in the 400 block of 1st Ave W in downtown Kalispell, SWAT is on scene. The scene is active but believed to be isolated. Although this is in the area of several schools, this does not involve any threats or activity involving schools. KPD will provide an update by 0900 hrs this morning. Please find alternate travel routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.