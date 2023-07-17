The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KILA, Mont. - On 07/17/2023 at 8:00 am Kalispell Police, in partnership with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI, are conducting a search warrant in the area of Sky Gate Rd in Kila. There is a large police presence which will continue for an undetermined amount of time. There is no threat to the public. There should be no access concerns with residences nearby and KPD will provide an update when the warrant service is completed.
Anyone with questions can contact Captain Ryan Bartholomew at rbartholomew@kalispell.com or (406) 758-7793
