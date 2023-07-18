UPDATE: Tuesday, July 18 at 11:03 a.m.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
The Kalispell Police Department expects the search warrant to continue for several days. This investigation is ongoing, and we appreciate the public’s patience as law enforcement works to complete the search. The Police Department would like to reiterate that there is no concern for public safety.
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KILA, Mont. - On 07/17/2023 at 8:00 am Kalispell Police, in partnership with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI, are conducting a search warrant in the area of Sky Gate Rd in Kila. There is a large police presence which will continue for an undetermined amount of time. There is no threat to the public. There should be no access concerns with residences nearby and KPD will provide an update when the warrant service is completed.
Anyone with questions can contact Captain Ryan Bartholomew at rbartholomew@kalispell.com or (406) 758-7793
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.