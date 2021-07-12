FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate a man who is a suspect in numerous thefts that happened over the weekend in Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Evergreen.
Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports law enforcement is attempting to locate 34-year-old Nicholas Edward Jones. Jones is also a wanted probation absconder.
Jones is believed to have stolen a vehicle in the Evergreen area on July 10th while being pursued on foot by Deputies and officers with the Kalispell Police Department.
Jones is believed to be driving a white 2014 Ford F150 single cab pickup, with MT License plate 705626D.
The vehicle should also have ‘Glacier Traffic Products’ on both sides of the vehicle according to the sheriff’s office.
If you locate Jones, you are told to not approach and call 911 or email any tips to tips@flathead.mt.gov