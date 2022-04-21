KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for those responsible for several thefts of catalytic converters from businesses in the Kalispell and Evergreen areas.

Most vehicles that had their catalytic converters stolen were described as box trucks/work trucks with several being Isuzu work trucks according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

On April 14, a business near Rose Xing had someone attempt to steal a catalytic converter from one of their work trucks, and surveillance caught the suspect vehicle that is consistent with possibly being a late 1990 Volvo V70 SUV. The vehicle also reportedly has black rims and is missing the gas cap door on the passenger side.

If you have information, you are asked to email tips@flathead.mt.gov or call Crimestoppers at 406-752-TIPS (8477).