Update at 7:03 pm:
Captain Wardensky says Tevin Shane Groshelle has been taken into custody by law enforcement around 6:00 pm.
Groshelle was arrested on three outstanding warrants for negligent homicide, possession of dangerous drugs and aggravated assault.
According to Captain Wardensky, Groshelle will be incarcerated at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time there are no ongoing threats to public safety as a result of this investigation.
Previous coverage:
KALISPELL, Mont. - Citizens are being urged to avoid the area of North Meridian Rd. due to law enforcement presence in the area.
Kalispell Police Captain Jim Wardensky says Kalispell Police and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office are trying to affect a warrant arrest on a wanted subject in the area.
At this time, the scene is contained by law enforcement and there are no known public safety concerns Wardensky reports.
Additional updates will be shared as things develop.