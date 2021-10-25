UPDATE: OCT. 25 AT 1:21 P.M.
Police said Monday the potential school threat at Central School on Libby was ruled to be a hoax.
The Libby Police Department said in a Facebook post the information they received Saturday evening via social media about the potential threat was fabricated, according to the investigation.
The threat appeared to have been sourced from social media and was published some local middle school students; however they did not author it, LPD said. They said this threat was identical to the multiple threats made towards schools across the country.
Law enforcement officers were still present at Libby public schools Monday morning after the threat was ruled a hoax to ensure safety.
No criminal charges will be filed at this time; but, LPD said criminal charges will be filed and school discipline will be carried out where necessary.
LIBBY, Mont. - Due to a potential school threat, there will be a law enforcement presence in Libby Schools.
The Libby Police Department says law enforcement received information about a potential school threat that came from social media.
An investigation is ongoing and persons of interest have been identified.
At this time the police department says the threat is not believed to be credible, however, out of an abundance of caution, there will be a law enforcement presence in the Libby schools until the investigation is complete.
Libby Police will be providing updates when available.