KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in Kalispell Monday night.
According to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old man was shot and killed on Flathead Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
FCSO is not identifying the victim until his family is informed.
Law enforcement is seeking information on people of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
