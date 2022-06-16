KALISPELL, Mont. - Lawrence Park in Kalispell is being temporarily closed due to possible flooding.
Projected flooding for this weekend could bring health and safety risks to the park, and Kalispell Parks and Recreation announced that the park will be closed starting at 7:00 am Friday, June 17.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to reduce any flooding impacts to the infrastructure in Lawrence Park and to ensure the safety of park patrons,” the Parks and Recreation said in a notice. “Please follow all closure signs and do not drive past barricades or remove signs. We look forward to re-opening Lawrence Park as soon as this flooding concern and associated impacts are over. We will continue to update the public as changes occur.”
