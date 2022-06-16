Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. Whitefish River Near Kalispell affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Whitefish River...Near Kalispell...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 300 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flathead River At Columbia Falls. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Farmers crops adjacent to the flathead river are inundated with water. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - On Thursday, June 16, the stage was just above 14 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain above flood stage between 14 and 15 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Flathead River At Columbia Falls affecting Flathead County. Whitefish River Near Kalispell affecting Flathead County. For the Flathead River...At Columbia Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Whitefish River...Near Kalispell...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 300 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Whitefish River Near Kalispell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Water from the Whitefish River begins flooding homeowners yards and driveways along River Road in Kalispell. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - On Thursday, June 16, the stage was near 5 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain near flood stage. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by previous rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Montana, including Trumbull Creek near Columbia Falls in Flathead County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 305 PM MDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&