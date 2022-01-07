LIBBY, Mont. - Libby Elementary School is having a snow day Friday, Jan. 7 due to weather conditions.
The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...Heavy snowfall, warming temperatures, and powerful winds have created unstable slabs of new and drifted snow. Large and very large avalanches are likely. These can fail spontaneously or under the weight of a person or snowmachine. * WHERE...On and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, Swan Range and portions of Glacier National Park (Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass). * WHEN...In effect until midnight Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread areas of unstable snow have made backcountry travel very dangerous. Avalanches on small slopes may produce enough debris to bury or injure a person. Avalanches in larger paths may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Avoid travel on or below steep slopes at all elevations. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&
