WHITEFISH, Mont. - A Libby man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was eastbound on Whitefish Hills Loop at a high rate of speed when it passed another vehicle on a corner, Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.

The driver lost control and the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway and crashed into some trees 30 feet from the road.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Libby was killed in the crash.

According to MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed is a suspected factor.

