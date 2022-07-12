LIBBY, Mont. - Libby police are searching for a man reported missing July 4.

The Libby Police Department said via Facebook the family of 40-year-old Randolph William White Jr., also known as Randy, last spoke to him May 8.

White said he was going camping, and he usually spends time in the Bear Creek/Cherry Creek areas, according to LPD.

LPD said he was residing at a local residence up until a month and a half ago, but the property manager said White moved out and said he was going to last year’s burn site in the Yaak to pick mushrooms, and then went to Portland to see his kids.

Calls are not going through White's phone, LPD said.

White is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His vehicle is described as a blue 1999 Ford Explorer with Montana plates: 56-0195G.

He is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center.