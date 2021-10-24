LIBBY, Mont. - Due to a potential school threat, there will be a law enforcement presence in Libby Schools.
The Libby Police Department says law enforcement received information about a potential school threat that came from social media.
An investigation is ongoing and persons of interest have been identified.
At this time the police department says the threat is not believed to be credible, however, out of an abundance of caution, there will be a law enforcement presence in the Libby schools until the investigation is complete.
Libby Police will be providing updates when available.