LINCOLN CO., Mont. - A woman died after she exited a moving car on Highway 2 Friday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on Highway 2 in Lincoln County when an altercation happened inside the car.
The passenger was reportedly upset and wanted to get out at Happys Inn, between Libby and Kalispell, but the driver did not want to stop.
That is when the passenger got out of the car before it came to a stop.
MHP says the passenger, a 32-year-old Libby woman, rolled several feet before coming to a stop. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in this incident.
The driver, a 56-year-old Libby woman was uninjured.
