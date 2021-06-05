PARADISE, Mont. - Crews are working on a fire burning about seven air miles east of Paradise on the north side of the Flathead River.
The Sanders County Wildland Fire Information (SCWFI) reports the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is managing the fire, named the Little Money fire.
As of Friday evening, there are 22 personnel assigned to the fire, including eight USFS firefighters and a helicopter.
The lightning-caused fire was estimated to be about three acres earlier in the day Friday, but SCWFI says it will be larger after burnout operations are completed to secure the fire's perimeter.
“Thanks to all first response fire units in Sanders County today for their quick suppression action on several new fires which were all kept relatively small, and no structures were threatened,” SCWFI wrote in an update.