Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&