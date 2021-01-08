LINCOLN COUNTY - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to keep an eye out for a large rock on the FDR Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, the rock is in the Northbound lane about two to three miles south of the West Kootenai Bridge.
