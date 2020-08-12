KALISPELL- Firefighters from the Flathead National Forest are working to suppress a fire in a remote area of the Swan Mountain Range.
The USDA says the Lion Creek Fire was reported Tuesday, August 11 and is burning in heavy fuels on steep slopes about one mile outside the Bob Marshall Wilderness, and four miles from other land ownership.
As of right now, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter spotted the fire on its way to another fire assignment on Tuesday at 10:50 am.
Immediately after learning of the fire, ground crews and helicopters were sent for an initial attack.
Due to the fire’s remote location and no road access to the area, it took ground crews about three hours to hike to the fire.
Firefighters were only able to engage the fire in a limited manner due to falling snags and steep rugged terrain, and helicopter resources were able to moderate fire spread, accessing a nearby lake for water and quick turnaround times.
The fire was measured at 75 acres Tuesday night.
Some nighttime burning is expected as the area is known for the development of nighttime thermal belt activity due to its location and elevation according to the USDA.
Initial attack resources are working on securing the south flank of the fire and maintaining access on the Lion Creek Trail to allow backcountry users to leave the area.
To aid in suppression efforts, the forest used two additional hand crews, several advanced fallers and two helicopters Wednesday.
At this time, the Lion Creek Trail area is closed, as well as nearby Forest Service roads as they have connector trails that come near the fire.
Smoke may be visible in the Swan Valley, though right now fire managers expect that much of the smoke will blow east into the Bob Marshall Wilderness due to wind patterns.
Visitors are being advised that Lion Creek Trail #25 is closed.
The fire is expected to require a longer duration response due to its location and the difficulties it presents with access, steep terrain, falling snags and heavy forest fuels.
So far this summer the Flathead National Forest has responded to 16 fires on Forest Service managed lands. The Lion Creek Fire is the only one currently burning and is the largest fire in the forest so far this year.