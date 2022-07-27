POLSON, Mont. - Come Saturday the new name for 3rd avenue becomes none other than cherry alley and with harvest season lining with this year's festival date. We can expect trucks ready to unload cherries into downtown Polson.

The Flathead, which is famously known for locally growing cherries since the 1900s, o for local business owners on Main Street they decided to rally up the valley once again to fill the town with vendors and food trucks. And of course, lots and lots of cherries!

" An event like this really draws in a lot of people both local and tourist some people their vacations around being able to attend which is fantastic so it benefits both the participants the vendors financially but also allow the local businesses and we estimate about a quarter millions of dollars or so is the economic impact for the city of Polson which is pretty huge for a small town like ours,” said local business owner Carol Lynn Lapotka.

So for those cherry lovers' weekend long festivities include who can bring the best pie and who can bring in the best 'cherry' inspired treat of the day, and back by popular demand the big cherry spitting contest, and much more.

Everything kicks off Saturday starting at 9 am