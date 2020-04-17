Local business sanitizes first responder vehicles in Kalispell and Missoula, more cities planned

A Montana owned and-operated business is giving back to the community by helping protect those who work on the front lines.
"We have expertise working in hazardous conditions and some infection control," Business Development for Dayspring Restoration Coordinator Lindsay Fisher said.
She added Dayspring Restoration employees are used to working in "hazardous conditions."
On Friday afternoon at Murdoch's in Missoula technicians suited up to sanitize fire trucks, ambulances, police cruisers with Covid-19 killing mist.
"Sometimes the people who have Covid-19 are being transported are being transported to our medical facilities by first responders.
East Missoula Rural Firefighter J.D. Sessions said while his colleagues work to clean after each emergency call, this is was a great way to ensure extra cleanliness.
"I think it's great to do for the community and for those working on the front lines," Sessions said.
Fisher says credit goes to the first responders, and this was simple way to help out with their resources.
"This was our way to be able to give back," Fisher said.
Dayspring Restoration sanitized 26 first responder vehicles in Kalispell on Thursday. Next week they will sanitize vehicles in Butte, Bozeman, Helena and in Great Falls, where their branch locations are.