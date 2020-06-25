Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. DANIEL LEE DOLAN, A 41 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING. DANIEL IS 5 FEET, 11 INCHES TALL, 200 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BALDING BROWN HAIR. HE WAS LAST HEARD FROM BETWEEN 5 AND 6 PM ON JUNE 22ND IN TROY, MONTANA. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL AND NO CLOTHING DESCRIPTION. HE WAS LAST KNOWN TO BE DRIVING A BLUE 2004 DODGE DAKOTA QUAD CAB 2 WHEEL DRIVE TRUCK WITH DAMAGE TO THE RIGHT REAR TAILLIGHT AREA. MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 5 6 8 4 9 0 E. DANIEL HAS BEEN ACTING UNCHARACTERISTICALLY RECENTLY, AND BASED ON NEW INFORMATION, THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 293-4112 OR DIAL 911.