Even with pride month winding down, local businesses are still celebrating with the LGBT community.
Sobba Cycle has been hosting PRIDE rides all week long both here in Missoula and up in Whitefish. Two dollars from every rider will be donated to the Glacier Queer Alliance and the Western Montana Community Center.
"Inclusivity is so integral to our brand that it made a lot of sense to give back to our community in this way we do, at least, every quarter a charity ride where we give back to some organization and pride just fits really well with our studio vibe," Studio Manager Marlow Schulz said.
If you missed the classes Sobba also has link on their website where you can donate. But Sobba isn't the only business in Missoula celebrating with rainbows.
Imagine Nation Brewing released a new PRIDE beer Thursday called Never Too Many Rainbows. This pineapple milkshake NEIPA is a partnership beer with the Western Montana Community Center so one-dollar from every four- pack sold will be donated to The Center to support the work they do with the LGBT community.
"We wanted to really honor their work in the community I think they have done phenomenal things and we have done a lot of collaborations with them over the last couple of years," Co-Founder of Imagine Nation Brewing Robert Rivers said.
Imagine nation has created a new PRIDE beer every year and if you haven't tried Never Too Many Rainbows yet you better act fast, Rivers said their PRIDE beers usually sell out in a few days.