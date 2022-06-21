Logan Health to expand school health services with mobile unit

KALISPELL, Mont.- Students in the Flathead Valley will soon have easier access to healthcare after Logan Health recently announced it'll expand its school-based health care program.

The program currently serves 10 schools and about 4,000 students, but soon they'll be able to double the amount of people they serve and be more flexible, going from school to school with a new mobile care unit.

"The part that we're really excited about the Foundation's involvement in all of this is, we have this initiative where we're pitching our tent where you're at," Joe McClafferty, Logan Health Foundation president, said. "It's addressing the concept that accessing [healthcare] is difficult for a lot of folks out there."

This unit is possible after a $500,000 donation from the Broussard Family,

It'll be used to serve schools on the west side of the Flathead Valley, as far out as Marion, and look a lot like the in-school clinics.

Healthcare workers will be able to perform sports physicals, acute and preventative care, help with chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes, as well as care for students and faculty mental health.

Brittany Coburn, a nurse practitioner for the school-based program, said this ultimately all ends up making a difference back in the classroom.

“We ultimately know healthy kids are going to learn better," Coburn said. "We know healthy teachers are going to teach better, and so we just do everything we can to keep them healthy and make it easier.”

Local manufacturer Nomad CGS is currently constructing the mobile clinic and expected to finish by fall 2023.