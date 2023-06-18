KALISPELL, Mont. - Wheelchair users will soon have enhanced access to Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell thanks to a new all-terrain wheelchair.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and the Montana State Parks Foundation introduced the new Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair designed to empower individuals of all abilities to explore the state park.
The all-terrain wheelchair will remain at the park available free of charge for the public to use, according to FWP.
“We’re very grateful for the grant support from the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, Hydro Flask’s Parks for All Grant Program, and the Montana State Parks Foundation,” said Brian Schwartz, FWP Parks and Outdoor Recreation Manager, Lone Pine District. “This new Action Trackchair will increase accessibility in a big way and help more people explore Lone Pine State Park.”
The Action Trackchair can be reserved by calling the Lone Pine State Park Visitor Center at (406) 755-2706 for a reservation.
Anyone with a disability that limits them from using the Lone Pine trail system can reserve the Action Trackchair. Proof of disability documentation is required. Users need to be accompanied by a non-disabled person when using the chair.
At this time, the Action Trackchair can only be used on the primary Lone Pine trail system and the ADA accessible overlook.
You can find more information about Lone Pine State Park from FWP here.
