As we continue into the New Year one library system is expanding their hours starting this weekend.
ImagineIF Libraries are updating their hours at their Kalispell, Columbia Falls, and Big Fork locations, including a 24 hour book return and reopening 30 minuet computer sessions.
Even with longer hours social distancing, frequent cleaning, and other safety measures will still be in place.
ImagineIF Library Director Connie Behe said she is confident the changes the library has made in the last year will keep everyone safe.
"We're here to make sure everyone can freely access books and information, and we are able to do that by providing a reasonably safe environment for patrons and staff during this difficult time." Behe said "Having afterschool hours again on Wednesdays will fill an important gap. I feel good about the ways we've been able to meet the needs of our community.”
Kalispell
- Mon-Tues 10am-3pm
- Wed 10am-6pm
- Thurs-Sat 10am-3pm
Columbia Falls
- Mon-Tues 12-6pm
- Wed-Sat 10am-1pm
Bigfork
- Tues-Wed 12-6pm
- Thurs-Sat 10am-1pm
Even with expanded hours the libraries in person programs are still paused but you can find multiple take home kits at the first Monday of every month.