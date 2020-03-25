FINLEY POINT - The Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department is asking for your help to locate 83-year-old Charles Aker.
According to the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department's social media post, Aker lives in the Finley Point/Skidoo Bay area. He was last known to be in the Dixon or Perma area on the afternoon of March 24.
FPYBFD says he may be unsure of where he is and could be driving a maroon 2008 Murano with Montana Grizzlies plates.
He was last seen wearing a yellow winter jacket with gray sleeves.
If seen, please call Sanders County Dispatch at (406) 827-3584 or Lake County Dispatch at (406) 883-7301.