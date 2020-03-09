Made-in-Montana film set for world premiere at NYC's Tribeca Film Festival

MISSOULA - From the Big Sky to the big screen, a made-in-Montana film is set to premiere for the world this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
If you remember, the movie 'Cowboys' was shot back in September with the beautiful Flathead Valley as a backdrop.
Places included North Valley Hospital, Sykes Diner and various remote locations throughout the Flathead National Forest.
ABC FOX Montana was proud to play host for a few of the scenes as well.
Dozens of Montanans, including ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, were cast as movie extras, too.
More details about the movie plot were also revealed over the weekend.
According to Anna Kerrigan, the writer/director/producer of 'Cowboys,' the movie centers around a father and his young transgender son, who is on the run from his conservative mother in the Montana wilderness.
It stars Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight and Ann Dowd.
The festival takes place April 15-26 in NYC and features 115 films from 124 filmmakers across 33 countries.
Tickets are expected to go on sale some time next week.
Kerrigan says that she is hoping for the movie to premiere in Montana in the fall.