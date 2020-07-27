DIXON, Mont. - UPDATE: According to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information Facebook page, fire crews are continuing to work on the Magpie Rock Fire 8 miles west of Dixon.
The post says that according to a report from the CSKT Division of Fire, the fire is now estimated to be 250-300 acres. There are 10 smokejumpers, 3 Type II crews (20 firefighters each), 2 Type 6 engines, 2 helicopters and 2 dozers, along with overhead personnel assigned to conduct control operations currently on the scene.
DIXON, Mont. - Crews are battling a 100-acre wildfire burning near Dixon, Mont. Monday, July 27.
In a Facebook post, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe Division of Fire says the Magpie Rock Fire was reported at 12 a.m. burning 8-miles west of Dixon. As of Monday, CSKT Division of Fire says the fire is 0-percent contained.
CSKT Division of Fire says crews are conducting a burnout operation in effort to contain the fire.
There have been no evacuations or structures at risk due to the fire.
Currently, Revais 6000 Road between Revais and Magpie and Magpie 5000 are closed. CSKT Division of Fire asks the public to avoid the area and obey road closures.
Monday's forecast is predicted to be sunny with temperatures in the 90 to 95-degree range in the valleys, and in the 70 to 75-degree range in the ridges. Humidity is supposed to be at 14 to 24-percent. Winds are expected to reach 4 to 8-miles-per-hour becoming upslope by afternoon, and 5 to 15-miles-per-hour southeast winds in the ridge top.