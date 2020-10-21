Another teen's wish was granted today up in the Flathead Wednesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Last may, Connor McNealey found a tumor in his foot. Three surgeries later, doctors couldn't fully remove it. So Connor had to make a tough decision, undergo months of radiation or amputate. He chose the radiation.
Throughout months of treatment, one thing remained a constant in Connor's life, Stillwater Christian School in Kalispell.
He loves his school so much, when offered a wish, he asked for a scholarship for a year's tuition to Stillwater.
"Its nice to have that and not have to worry about anything," Connor said, "the school just means so much to me and has been a big part of my life for the last 12 to 14 months."
Connor's family says they cant thank Stillwater and Make-A-Wish enough for being there for him throughout this difficult year.