Mammography
Photo courtesy of MedlinePlus.gov

KALISPELL, Mont. - A mammogram bus will be offering breast exams in downtown Kalispell Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The Mobile Mammogram Bus will be at the Flathead City-County Health Department parking lot offing mammogram screenings from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flathead County said via Facebook Flathead Family Planning will be offering on-site breast exams.

Anyone whose insurance won't pay for the breast exam expenses, or anyone who doesn't have insurance, the Montana Cancer Screening Program or the Save a Sister program may assist.

To book an appointment, call 406-751-8163 or 406-751-8162.

