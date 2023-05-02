The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On Saturday April 29, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm the Kalispell Police were called to the Kidsports Complex for a report of a male exposing his genitals near the lower baseball fields. When confronted, the male ran towards the softball fields to retrieve a bicycle and left northwest towards Hutton Ranch. Law Enforcement was unable to locate the suspect.
The male was described as late 20’s to mid-30’s, Caucasian, with blond hair. The male was wearing a plaid shirt and black pants. The male had reportedly been at the ballfields most of the day.
If anyone recalls seeing this male on Saturday or has any other information to help identify him, please call Investigations Captain Ryan Bartholomew at 406-758-7793."
