The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 02-07-2022 the Kalispell Police Department received information that Scott Foster, a 34-year-old Kalispell resident, was at a residence in the 600 block of East Idaho St. Mr. Foster had a $200,000 warrant issued by the Montana Department of Corrections for Probation Violation. Members of the Kalispell Police Department maintained surveillance on the location until the morning of 02-07-2022. Due to prior threats toward law enforcement made by Mr. Foster, the Kalispell Special Response Team and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams responded and set up a perimeter. The FCSO SWAT team includes members from FCSO as well as Whitefish and Polson Police Departments.
FCSO Crisis Negotiators contacted Mr. Foster who ultimately surrendered peacefully and was safely taken into custody.
The Kalispell Police Department would like to thank the members of SRT, the FCSO SWAT team and participating members from the Whitefish and Polson Police Departments, as well as FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team members, and Montana Probation & Parole for their assistance.
