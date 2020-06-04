Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MYA MADPLUME HAS EXPIRED. MYA'S WHEREABOUTS ARE STILL UNKNOWN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT CROW BIA LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-638-2631.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MONTANA... FLOODING NEAR THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS. * UNTIL 100 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AT 118 PM MDT, ONGOING MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BE PRESENT FOR LOW LYING AREAS AND RIVER ACCESS POINTS ALONG THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS, WITH RIVER LEVELS HOVERING NEAR 13.5 FEET FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&