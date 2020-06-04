WHITEFISH - A man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, after he got confrontational with a group protesting the death of George Floyd in Whitefish, on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Whitefish Police Department (WPD), demonstrators were peacefully protesting near Whitefish City Hall on Second Street and Spokane when Jay Snowden, 51, becames confrontational.
A video posted on Facebook appears to show Snowden yelling profanities at protesters, taking their signs, and at one point knocking down one person's cell phone.
WPD says an officer stepped in and removed Snowden from the area. He's expected to appear in court on the disorderly conduct charge on June 17.
The viral video that appears to show the incident surfaced on Facebook. Warning: Video contains explicit language.