HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man was arrested after deputies responded to a report of possible shots fired at a bar in Hungry Horse Saturday.
Deputies responded to the Dam Town Tavern around 12:30 a.m. where they saw a man identified as Christopher Walker, 33, of Hungry Horse, with a handgun, according to a release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.
Walker was arrested after deputies interviewed all parties involved and secured the crime scene.
He is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center on charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and driving while under the influence of alcohol.