The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On July 21, 2022 a team effort by local law enforcement agencies led to the capture of a wanted suspect who fled on foot after pursuit. The suspect, who had a lengthy criminal history and multiple felony warrants, was spotted in a vehicle on Conrad Drive, and a Flathead County deputy attempted to stop him. The suspect fled east and began driving through farmland after veering off Steel Bridge Road, damaging crops and private property before fleeing on foot after his vehicle became disabled near Montford Road.

A manhunt ensued and, thanks to a combined effort by Two Bear Air, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana FWP, U.S. Forest Service, and Flathead County deputies, the suspect was arrested in a nearby swamp after submerging himself in water and thick vegetation in an abandoned duck blind. FCSO K-9 Audie who assisted in the capture was later complimented by the suspect who called him a "really good dog." The suspect was later booked on his warrants and new charges.