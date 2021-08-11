COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A man was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement in Columbia Falls Wednesday morning.
A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said officers found a stolen vehicle at Last Best Storage located at 640 Berne Road around 6 a.m. A man, identified as Nicholas E. Jones, 34, was reportedly sleeping in the front seat with the doors locked.
FCSO alleges Jones has recently lead law enforcement on risky chases and made threats against them--deputies parked patrol vehicles in front and behind the stolen vehicle and set up a tire deflation device.
When officers attempted to order Jones out of the vehicle, Jones allegedly crashed into two patrol vehicles and then lead law enforcement on a chase.
Deputies chased Jones for a short distance, and then did a Pursuit Intervention Technique, thus ending the pursuit.
FCSO said Jones lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the Bed Rock Fire Department.
Jones allegedly refused to come out of the vehicle, but patrol officers, a K9 deputy and SWAT worked together to arrest him.
Jones was brought to the hospital for vehicle crash injuries and a K9 bite; he was later released from the hospital.
Jones is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center on charges including:
- Assault on a Peace Officer
- Assault with a Weapon
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Eluding
- Criminal Mischief
- Resisting Arrest
- Felony Probation Violation Warrant out of Powell County
- Misdemeanor Warrant out of Kalispell Police Department
The investigation is ongoing.