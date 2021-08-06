Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, and Sanders counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/7/21. Heavy smoke is causing elevated particulate concentrations. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Libby, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Sidney are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLEE JANE BARBER SHE IS A 14 YEAR OLD FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET, 7 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 140 POUNDS AND HAS GREEN EYES AND RED HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN YESTERDAY AT HELLGATE HIGH SCHOOL IN MISSOULA, MONTANA. KAYLEE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK TANK TOP AND BLACK RIPPED JEANS. SHE IS MISSING HER MEDICINE AND IS SUICIDAL. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KAYLEE BARBER PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 911.