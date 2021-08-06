POLSON, Mont. - A man was arrested for impersonating a public servant within the Boulder 2700 Fire in Polson Sunday.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a man pretended to be an incident commander and/or fire investigator.
Donald Breese, 48, of Polson, was wearing normal wildland fire fatigues and showed identification to get into the Boulder 2700 Fire area, LCSO said.
Local firefighters did not recognize Breese as a part of the fire crew and alerted law enforcement.
LCSO received a warrant Wednesday, and arrested Breese for impersonating a public servant and obstructing a public servant.
LCSO reminds the public only residents and approved guests are allowed into the Finley Point area from mile-marker six on Highway 35 to Mahood Lane at this time. Residents and approved guests may get re-entry passes from the Linderman Elementary School Gym.
Highway 35 from mile-marker 16 to Mahood Lane is still closed.
Law enforcement asks boaters avoid Skidoo and Blue Bay to allow suppression aircraft efforts. Disruption of fire suppression efforts may end in arrest.