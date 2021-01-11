RONAN, Mont. - A man was arrested in a disturbance report Sunday in Ronan.
According to a Facebook post from the Ronan Police Department, the disturbance was firstly reported as a verbal altercation. RPD continued in the post Lake County Dispatch updated them as they were on their way to the location, there were gunshots while speaking with the reporting party on the phone.
Law enforcement arrived and arrested a man who faces felony charges regarding the incident.
RPD wrote there is no threat to the community at this time and no one was shot.