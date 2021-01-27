POLSON - A man was arrested in Miami for reportedly making threats to “shoot up” an elementary school in Polson, Montana.
An affidavit says that on Jan. 25, the Polson Police Department notified the Miami Beach Police Department that Linde Teo Lambson made “terroristic threats to conduct a mass shooting” at a Polson, Montana elementary school.
Law enforcement traced Lambson to a parking lot in Miami Beach.
Officers located Lambson and determined he is a threat to himself or others and initiated the “involuntary Baker Act”, which allows people with mental illnesses to be held involuntarily for up to 72 hours in a mental health treatment facility if they meet certain criteria.
According to documents, Lambson had been in the Miami Beach area since Dec. 2, 2020, living out of his car.
Detectives obtained a Polson police report detailing a text message sent to the complainant by Lambson on Jan. 25, that read:
“I am going to shoot up [a Polson elementary school] on the 6th of February once I get my guns delivered in the mail via black market. Cost me about 3000 dollars for an automatic weapon! I hate kids. They are disgusting creatures that should be adominated [sic] off the face of the planet!”
Documents say the police report further indicated Lambson has cash investments and that his family believes he could make a $3,000 purchase.
Lambson was interviewed by detectives at length, and after being given his Miranda Rights, Lambson provided statements confessing to writing and sending the threats.
Lambson was then arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center by Miami Beach Police.
Montana Right Now has reached out to local law enforcement and is waiting to hear back.