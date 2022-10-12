KALISPELL, Mont. - A man is accused of trafficking fentanyl after drug task force agents confiscated 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and over $62,000 cash Oct. 4.

A release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office said Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, of Mexico, was arrested and is accused of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Samaniego could face at least 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years to life of supervised release.

FCSO said in the release Samaniego is suspected of trafficking fentanyl from May to October 2022.

He had an initial appearance Oct. 6 on a criminal complaint and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. He is detained until additional proceedings.

FCSO's release said the following:

"During the first week of October, NWDTF [Northwest Montana Drug Task Force] agents learned of a possible sizable load of fentanyl that was going to be transported from San Diego, California, to Kalispell for distribution and that the source of the fentanyl was an individual known as “Johnny.” Agents further learned that “Johnny” was having large quantities of fentanyl transported to Kalispell for distribution. On Oct. 4, law enforcement received information that “Johnny” would be arriving at a location in Kalispell in a black Honda Civic to conduct a drug transaction. Officers located the vehicle, in which “Johnny” was identified as the passenger and later identified as Samaniego. The driver, who owned the vehicle, consented to a search of the car. Drug Task Force Agents found approximately 12,000 blue pills known to be fentanyl under the center console. Additionally, agents located a semi-automatic pistol and seized more than $62,000 cash from the vehicle."