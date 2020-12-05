PABLO- A man was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide after reportedly shooting at two people in Pablo Friday.
The report came in on Friday, December 4, at 8:01 pm that two people were shot and being transported in a private car to a local emergency room.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported a man and a woman were shot at a house on Whispering Pines Drive in Pablo by 32-year-old Joshua McGreevey.
McGreevey reportedly fled the scene on foot and was later found by officers at a nearby house. He was arrested and booked into the Lake County jail on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.
The sheriff’s office says the victims are expected to survive.
Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with Flathead Tribal Police and Montana Highway Patrol.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Lake County Sheriff Detectives.
TWO SHOT, ONE ARRESTED IN PABLO On Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2001 hours, Lake County 911 took a report of 2...Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 5, 2020